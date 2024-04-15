Baltimore Orioles power past Minnesota Twins, 7-4

'Fancy Clancy' serves up beverages to Orioles fans for 50 years

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles blasted three home runs in their series-opening win on Monday against the Minnesota Twins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Ryan O'Hearn, Cedric Mullins and Gunnar Henderson each went yard in the Orioles' 7-4 victory over the Twins on Jackie Robinson Day.

The O's plated two runs in the first, third and fifth innings.

Jordan Westburg had three hits and two RBIs and Mullins drove in three runs. Ryan Mountcastle, Adley Rutschman, O'Hearn and Henderson each had two base hits.

Baltimore pitcher Cole Irvin allowed two runs on six hits in 4.2 innings. Closer Craig Kimbrell earned his fourth save.

Orioles' top prospect Jackson Holliday went 0-for-4 at the plate.

The Orioles (10-6) play the Twins at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Grayson Rodriguez will start for the Orioles against Twins' righty Chris Paddock.