Baltimore Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes named to the All-MLB First-Team

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Orioles ace pitcher Corbin Burnes was selected to the All-Major League Baseball First Team during the Awards show on Thursday.

Burnes, who was acquired by the O's last offseason, posted a 15-9 record with a 2.92 Earned Run Average this season. He also struck out 181 batters.

He pitched in one playoff game this season and suffered a loss in the Orioles' 1-0 defeat to the Kansas City Royals in the first game of the American League Wild Card Series.

Atlanta's Chris Sale, Detroit's Tarik Skubal, Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes and Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler also earned first-team honors as pitchers.

Burnes is a free agent this offseason.