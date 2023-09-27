Baltimore Orioles' nearing 100 wins in a season for first time since 1980: 'We're fun to watch'

BALTIMORE - Rick Dempsey, Eddie Murray, Jim Palmer, Dennis Martinez, Al Bumbry and Ken Singleton were all in uniform the last time the Baltimore Orioles won 100 baseball games.

More than 40 years have passed since that 1980 squad.

This year, the Orioles (98-59) are on the verge of that feat. They need two more wins with five more games left in the regular season.

The Orioles have only had 100+ wins four times - in 1980 (100), 1979 (102), 1971 (101), 1970 (108) and 1969 (109).

"It's some of the best to ever do it. To be able to be behind them and just kind of fill their shoes, it's been really fun," said rookie Gunna Henderson, whose 28 home runs this season are tied with Ripken for the second most by an O's rookie. "Just kind of following their footsteps, it's been really phenomenal."

After Wednesday's game against the Nationals, the O's end the regular season with a four-game home series against the Boston Red Sox, while hoping to clinch the American League East for the first time since 2014.

But the birds, with budding stars Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg and Heston Kjerstad, along with veterans Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander and Ryan Mountcastle, have visions of winning the franchise's fourth World Series title, and first since 1983.

"Any time you inch closer you're getting excited," Orioles pitcher Kyle Gibson said. "This is a team that's really looking forward to it and if we take care of our business it will be a whole lot of fun here."

"Just excited about how our club is playing," manager Brandon Hyde said. "We're fun to watch. Everyone in the clubhouse is extremely loose."

The Orioles are on the path to being the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs and have homefield advantage starting on Oct. 7 in the American League Division Series.