Baltimore Orioles name Kyle Bradish to start game one of the ALDS against the Texas Rangers

BALTIMORE - As expected, the Orioles named Kyle Bradish as the game one start for the division series against the Texas Rangers, which starts on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Camden Yards.

Bradish said he knew of the possibility that he would start game one last week, but wasn't officially told until Thursday. Bradish started 30 games this season and finished with a record of 12 and 7 and led the team in earned run average.

Bradish on the bump for Game 1. pic.twitter.com/4Da1lK1QpV — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) October 6, 2023

Bradish talked about starting in front of a sold-out crowd at Camden Yards:

"Yeah, I mean it's going to be a blast having 45 plus thousand, Camden Yards filled up. It's going to be really exciting. It's the same game that I've been playing. I've played in big stadiums that are full and loud. Just have to embrace it. All these people are here to watch us and have fun, so why not do the same thing?"

The Orioles will start rookie Grayson Rodriguez in game two on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.