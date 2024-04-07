Baltimore Orioles lose second-straight walk-off to Pittsburgh Pirates

'Fancy Clancy' serves up beverages to Orioles fans for 50 years

BALTIMORE - Gunnar Henderson's throwing error allowed the winning run to score in the Baltimore Orioles' 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Pirates' Edward Olivares hit a groundball that was fielded by Henderson, who got the force out at second but launched the ball past first baseman Ryan Mountcastle.

Jack Suwinski and Connor Joe scored the tying and winning runs to help the Pirates take two of three from the Orioles in the series.

Mountcastle and Anthony Santander had RBIs in the fourth inning to give Baltimore a 2-0 lead. The Pirates added a run in the fifth and two in the ninth.

Yannier Cano took the loss in the ninth for the Orioles (5-4).

Mountcastle had three of the Orioles' six base hits.

The Orioles are off on Monday before opening a three-game series in Boston on Tuesday.