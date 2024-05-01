Baltimore Orioles lose pitchers' duel to NY Yankees, 2-0

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles were on the short end of a pitchers' duel among the top two teams in the American League East.

The O's were limited to just three base hits and two walks in their 2-0 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Camden Yards.

The teams are tied for first place in the division.

The Yankees scored both runs on a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning.

Orioles' starter Corbin Burnes earned his first loss of the season, despite allowing two runs on four hits in six innings.

Heston Kjerstad, Ryan O'Hearn and Jordan Westburg accounted for all of the Orioles' base hits -- all singles.

The Orioles play the Yankees at 1:05 p.m. on Thursday in the fourth game of the series.