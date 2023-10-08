Baltimore Orioles lose 11-8 to Texas Rangers in second ALDS game, trails series 0-2

Game On! WJZ talks to CBS Dallas ahead of Orioles-Rangers game in ALDS

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles are headed out to Texas in a two-game hole in their first postseason since 2016.

The O's lost to the Texas Rangers, 11-8, on Sunday in the second game of the American League Divisional Series at Oriole Park in downtown Baltimore.

Now, the Orioles (0-2) must win the next three in the best-of-five series to advance to the next round.

The Rangers took charge on Sunday with five runs in the second inning and four more in the third inning. The big bomb was Rangers' Mitch Garver hitting a grand slam in the top of the third.

Orioles rookie starter Grayson Rodriguez was lifted after allowing five runs on six hits in 1.2 innings.

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson hit his first career postseason home run in the fifth inning, and Aaron Hicks added a two-run single. Jorge Mateo had four base hits. Hicks hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to cut the deficit to 11-8.

Game three will be at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.