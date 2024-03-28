Baltimore Orioles honor three first responders who shut down Key Bridge before collapse

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles paid tribute on Thursday to the three first responders who saved lives by closing the Francis Scott Key Bridge to traffic just before it collapsed.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police Sergeant Paul Pastorek, Corporal Jeremy Herbert and Officer Garry Kirts received a huge round of applause from the crowd, as well as Gov. Wes Moore and Mayor Brandon Scott.

Today, during the middle of the third inning of the @Orioles Opening Day game, @TheMDTA officers were honored for their bravery during the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. pic.twitter.com/Q24gm4lKuS — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) March 28, 2024

The governor called the men heroes, saying "When duty called, they answered."

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, police had 90 seconds from when they received the distress calls to cut the bridge off to traffic and try to get people off.

Eight construction workers were knocked into the water. Two survived, two were recovered and four more are still missing and presumed dead.

A cargo ship struck the bridge around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.