Baltimore Orioles hit three home runs in 11-3 win over Minnesota Twins

'Fancy Clancy' serves up beverages to Orioles fans for 50 years

BALTIMORE -- Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg and Ryan O'Hearn each belted two-run home runs to lead the Baltimore Orioles over the Minnesota Twins, 11-3, Tuesday in the second game of the series at Camden Yards.

Henderson had three base hits and drove in three runs, while Westburg, O'Hearn and Colton Cowser contributed two hits and two RBIs apiece for the Orioles, who have now won three in a row.

Catcher James McCann and outfielder Anthony Santander both added two hits and an RBI.

The O's scored seven of their runs in the second and third innings.

Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez allowed two runs on four base hits in six innings.

The Orioles (11-6) finish their series against the Twins at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday.