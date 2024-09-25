Baltimore Orioles fans have playoff fever with new merchandise

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Orioles fans are gearing up for a playoff push.

Postseason merchandise has arrived on the heels of Baltimore's baseball team securing its second consecutive playoff season.

If you were watching some of the photos and videos of Tuesday's clubhouse celebration, the players wore "October Ready" t-shirts.

O's fans can get decked out for the playoffs with merchandise from the Team Store at Camden Yards. Doors opened Wednesday morning when fans were ready to purchase hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts and jerseys.

"Winning hasn't been a big thing around here so anytime we can document that with something official like that's a great feeling," said Orioles fan Brian Moran.

The Team Store has a lot of items in stock but the sales team says they don't expect that to last long.

"Everybody wants one, it binds everybody together, and so you know you're going to be walking down the street and see fans wearing the exact same Orioles' gear as you and being able to connect with them," said Michelle Soldano, a retail supervisor at Fanatics.

The Team Shop will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.