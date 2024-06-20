Baltimore Orioles club New York Yankees, 17-5, with 10 extra base hits

Whistler Chris Ullman wowed at the Orioles game last week. Now, he's showing us how he does it

The Baltimore Orioles used their bats on Thursday afternoon to do the talking.

The O's clubbed three home runs and had 10 extra-base hits as they pummeled the New York Yankees, 17-5, in the final game of the three-game series.

Baltimore (49-25) moved within half a game of the Yankees in the American League East after taking two of three in the series.

Ryan Mountcastle and Ryan O'Hearn each drive in three runs, while Anthony Santander chipped in three RBIs.

Cedric Mullins homered and doubled, Austin Hays homered and Santander went yard. Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Mountcastle all had three base hits.

Henderson doubled twice among his three hits to extend the majors' longest active on-base streak to 27 games and his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games. He also added an RBI groundout in the sixth.

Leading 1-0, the Orioles plated seven runs in the top of the second. They added three in the fifth and scored at least one run in each inning afterward.

Pitcher Cole Irvin allowed five runs on five hits in 4.2 innings. Bryan Baker notched the win in relief.

On a 90-degree day, the Orioles improved to 5-2 against the Yankees and set a major league record by winning their 22nd straight series against an AL East opponent. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Orioles surpassed the mark set by the Atlanta Braves (1998-2000), Milwaukee Brewers (1991-92) and Cincinnati Reds (1975, 1969-1970).

The Orioles open a three-game series on Friday in Houston.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.