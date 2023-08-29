Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox play in game 2 of series

Chicago White Sox (52-80, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-49, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jesse Scholtens (1-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (12-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -234, White Sox +190; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Chicago White Sox, leading the series 1-0.

Baltimore has gone 41-25 in home games and 82-49 overall. The Orioles have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .424.

Chicago has a 24-43 record on the road and a 52-80 record overall. The White Sox have a 31-67 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Orioles have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has 20 doubles, six triples and 22 home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 12-for-37 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 68 extra base hits (33 doubles, a triple and 34 home runs). Andrew Benintendi is 13-for-38 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .291 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .274 batting average, 6.98 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

