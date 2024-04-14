Baltimore Orioles avoid sweep with 6-4 win over Milwaukee Brewers

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles' streak without being swept continues after they defeated the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards.

The Orioles still haven't been swept in 96 consecutive series, which dates back to May 13-15, 2022.

Cedric Mullins, Ryan O'Hearn and Colton Cowser all homered for the Orioles on Sunday. For Cowser, it's his fourth home run and he is batting .441 on the season.

Jackson Holliday, the Orioles' top prospect, recorded his first career base hit in the seventh inning.

Milwaukee took a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh, but the Orioles stormed back with two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth.

Closer Craig Kimbrell earned the save.

Corbin Burnes, who was acquired from the Brewers in the offseason, gave up three runs on six base hits in five innings.

The Orioles (9-6) open a series against the Minnesota Twins on Monday at Camden Yards.