Baltimore Orioles announces 2024 spring training schedule

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles announced on Tuesday its 2024 spring training schedule, which is slated to kick off in February 2024.

The 2024 spring training schedule features 16 home games and eight weekend games. During that time, the O's will play against other members of the Grapefruit League, according to team staff.

The Orioles will play 13 of 32 games against its American League East divisional rivals, team staff said. Those rivals include the Boston Red Sox (three games with two at home), New York Yankees (two games with one at home), Tampa Bay Rays (four games with two at home), and Toronto Blue Jays (four games with two at home).

Additionally, the Orioles will play six games against the Pittsburgh Pirates with three of them at Ed Smith Stadium, according to team staff. Baltimore will host the Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, and Philadelphia Phillies during its spring training session, team staff said.

This is the team's fifteenth spring training season in Sarasota, Florida, and its fourteenth season at Ed Smith Stadium, according to team staff.

Game times will be announced at a later date, team staff said.