Baltimore Orioles "adopt" Harlem Park Elementary School to provide resources, opportunities

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles on Friday announced its "Adopt-a-School" campaign in support of Harlem Park Elementary Middle School in a bid to promote youth development and strengthen the team's community ties.

The initiative, endorsed by Baltimore City Public Schools, will provide the school with resources and opportunities to enhance the educational and athletic experience of its students.

Those resources include baseball and softball clinics, donating school supplies for students and teachers and hosting students and faculty at the ballpark, the team said.

Students will also get unique educational experiences with players, coaches, and staff. To support the school, the team plans to collaborate on community outreach programs and fundraising initiatives.

"Ultimately, this program is grounded in the belief that unwavering support and solid opportunities can play a pivotal role in accelerating student and school success," the team said in a statement.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore called the initiative "truly impactful engagement."

"When we say we want to create winners on and off the field in Baltimore, this partnership with the Baltimore Orioles, Harlem Park Elementary and Middle School, and Baltimore City Public Schools for their Adopt-a-School project is exactly what we mean," Moore said in a statement.

In what the Orioles called a sneak peek of the partnership, Harlem Park fourth grader Aubree Singletary threw out the first pitch this Opening Day to Cal Ripken Jr.

"By harnessing the organization's unwavering support and the partnership's potential, we'll empower our students to reach their full academic potential and ensure social-emotional wellness," said Venus Jackson, principal of Harlem Park Elementary. "This goes beyond baseball – it's about fostering a community of resilience, dedication, and lifelong learning that will carry them far beyond the classroom."