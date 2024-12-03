Baltimore nonprofits lend a hand to communities on Giving Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Giving Tuesday has supported nonprofits around the world for more than a decade, including in the Greater Baltimore area.

Since 2012, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving has been earmarked to help these organizations get the money they need to do good work in our communities.

At United Way of Central Maryland's office in Baltimore, Beth Littrell sorted some books and pajamas for children in their communities.

"So, that's what we're providing this year," said Littrell, the Associate Vice President of Community Engagement and Volunteerism for the United Way of Central Maryland.

This drive is one of United Way of Central Maryland's campaigns this month and is something Giving Tuesday donors would help support.

Littrell said Giving Tuesday is a big deal every year.

"It gets us the resources we need to provide help to the community members," Littrell said. "This year specifically, we're heading into our 100th year of service. Since 1924, we've been working with our communities to make sure we're meeting these needs."

Last year, U.S. nonprofits alone raised around $3.1 billion on Giving Tuesday.