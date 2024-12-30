Baltimore to ring in 2025 with New Year's Eve Celebration and fireworks show

Baltimore Office of Promotion and Arts looks forward to New Year's Eve countdown celebration

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore will ring in the new year with its annual New Year's Eve Celebration and fireworks show over the Inner Harbor on Tuesday, December 31.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts (BOPA), in partnership with Baltimore City, will open 2025 with a dazzling fireworks display.

The celebration kicks off at 7 p.m. and runs through the fireworks show at midnight.

The festivities get underway at the Amphitheater Stage with music by DJ Oji Morris. The NYE celebration will also feature live music by The Experience, a band that fuses blues, rock, soul, funk and gospel.

"Baltimore will be jumping just as big as the Big Apple," said Robyn Murphy, BOPA's interim board chair CEO. "We will be converging primarily down at Harborplace. The Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts and the Mayor's Office are just doing all the things. There are two sections of fireworks so you will be able to have a great viewing experience if you are looking from the southeast or if you are looking from the northwest, or anywhere in between. There are lots of places where you will have great views of the fireworks."

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will lead the New Year's countdown ahead of the fireworks show.

If you can't attend, you can stream the fireworks here on CBS News Baltimore.

Traffic modifications and street closures

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BDOT) says that commercial vehicle restrictions and traffic modifications will be implemented for the New Year's Eve Celebration at Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

Temporary commercial vehicle restrictions will be in effect from 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, until 3 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. During that time, commercial vehicles will not be allowed in the downtown/Inner Harbor areas of Baltimore City, except for local deliveries.

This commercial vehicle restriction does not include taxi cabs, buses and other mass transportation vehicles.

The following streets will be affected by the temporary commercial vehicle restrictions:

Fayette Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to President Street (no commercial vehicles will be allowed to travel on or south of Fayette Street)

President Street from Aliceanna Street to Fayette Street (no commercial vehicles will be allowed to travel on or west of President Street)

Light Street from Pratt Street to Key Highway

Key Highway from Light Street to McComas Street

Hanover Street from McComas Street to Montgomery Street (no commercial vehicles will be allowed on or north of McComas Street, including Hanover Street)

Pratt Street and Lombard Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to President Street

In addition, the following streets will be closed from 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, until event traffic clears:

Pratt Street will be closed at Charles Street – Pratt Street traffic will be diverted north on Charles Street to continue east on Baltimore Street.

Lombard Street will be closed at President Street – Lombard Street traffic will be diverted north on President Street to continue west on Fayette Street.

Northbound Light Street will close at Lee Street – Northbound Light Street traffic will be diverted west onto Lee Street to continue north on Charles Street.

Southbound Light Street will close at Lombard Street – Southbound Light Street traffic will be diverted west onto Lombard Street to continue south on Sharp Street.

Eastbound Conway Street at I-395 – Northbound I-395 traffic at Conway Street will be diverted north onto Howard Street. No access will be allowed onto eastbound Conway Street.

The following parking restrictions will be in effect from 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, until 3 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2025:

East side of Light Street from Lee to Conway Streets

Gay Street from Pratt to Fayette Streets

Calvert Street from Pratt to Fayette Streets

Baltimore Street from S. Charles to S. Gay Streets

South side of Key Highway from Light to William Streets

West side of Charles Street from Pratt to Fayette Streets

Additional parking restrictions begin on December 31, 2024, from 6 p.m. through 4 a.m. in the following areas:

Federal Hill:

• Charles Street between East Cross and East West Street

• East Cross Street on both sides, from Charles to Light Street

Fells Point:

• Thames Street from Caroline to the South Ann

• Broadway from Thames to Fleet

• Aliceanna from Bond to the Ann

Other transportation options

Due to the large number of people expected in the downtown area for New Year's Eve festivities, patrons attending the events are encouraged to use public transportation. The Charm City Circulator will be operating on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 (New Year's Eve) until 8 p.m. but will not be in operation on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 (New Year's Day).

Patrons who wish to drive downtown should park at commercial parking facilities and avoid area neighborhoods. Vehicles parked in violation will be ticketed and towed.

Transportation Enforcement Officers along with the Baltimore City Police Department will be working in the downtown area to help facilitate the movement of traffic.