Baltimore-area families ring in 2025 with birth of children: "Result was worth it"

BALTIMORE - Newborn baby Lando couldn't wait to ring in the new year with his family. He was born one minute past midnight on the first day of 2025 to parents Michaela Lyons and Orlando Jackson at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

Lando is believed to be the first baby born in the new year in the Baltimore region.

"It's really emotional at times," said Jillian Miller, a labor and delivery nurse at Sinai Hospital. "I'm not a very emotional person myself, so when I get to come in and help these mothers through their delivery and see new lives being brought into the world, that first cry, it gets me every time."

New year, new life

January 1, 2025, was not only a day to celebrate the start of a new year, but also to welcome a new life for new parents in the Baltimore area.

Baby Amir Eliseo Pullen was born at 1:16 a.m. at Sinai Hospital on New Year's Day, weighing in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Amber Pullen told WJZ she joyful to celebrate her son's birth after a long and grueling delivery.

"I wanted it over with yesterday. I was tired of being pregnant, tired of being in labor, but the end result was worth it," said Amber Pullen.

Amber Pullen said six brothers and sisters are anxiously waiting to meet Amir.

"We love him," she said. "He's going to be a good addition to our family."

At MedStar Harbor Hospital, Eliani Grace was born to her parents Kevin and Blanca at 2:26 a.m. on New Year's Day, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces. According to MedStar officials, Eliani has a 1-year-old big brother.

The Duvall family welcomed a baby girl at 1:07 a.m. on Wednesday at Carroll Hospital.

