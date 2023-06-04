Baltimore natives LaMonte Wade Jr., Bruce Zimmermann go head-to-head on MLB diamond

BALTIMORE - Completely across the country, two Baltimore natives stood 60 feet away from each other, staring each other down.

LaMonte Wade Jr. and Bruce Zimmerman were born in Baltimore.

But on Saturday evening, in the eighth inning, the two were up against each other in a Major League Baseball venue.

Wade, a San Francisco Giant, who was 2-for-2 prior to his late at-bat, struck out on an 84 mph slider thrown by Zimmermann, a relief pitcher for his hometown Orioles.

Wade went 2-for-3 with a run and two walks as the Giants won 4-0 in San Francisco. Zimmermann tossed two scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts.

Wade, the Giants first baseman and outfielder, attended high school at St. Paul's School before playing college ball at the University of Maryland.

He is batting .276 this season with eight home runs and 17 RBIs.

Zimmermann, who made his season debut for the Orioles on Saturday, attended high school at Loyola Blakefield before attending college at Towson and then Mount Olive in North Carolina.