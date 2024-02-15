Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore native, LSU star Angel Reese covers Women's Health Magazine issue

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore native, LSU star Angel Reese covers Women's Health Magazine issue
Baltimore native, LSU star Angel Reese covers Women's Health Magazine issue 00:30

BALTIMORE - One of our very own is the face of next month's issue of Women's Health Magazine.

Baltimore native Angel Reese, the star of LSU's women's college basketball team, is the magazine's "teamwork issue" cover star.

In her interview for the story, Reese talks about the importance of being confident in who she is and her relationship with college basketball phenom Caitlin Clark amid talks of their ongoing rivalry on the court.

The issue hits newsstands nationwide on Tuesday.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 7:47 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.