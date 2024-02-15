Baltimore native, LSU star Angel Reese covers Women's Health Magazine issue

BALTIMORE - One of our very own is the face of next month's issue of Women's Health Magazine.

Baltimore native Angel Reese, the star of LSU's women's college basketball team, is the magazine's "teamwork issue" cover star.

In her interview for the story, Reese talks about the importance of being confident in who she is and her relationship with college basketball phenom Caitlin Clark amid talks of their ongoing rivalry on the court.

The issue hits newsstands nationwide on Tuesday.