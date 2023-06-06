Baltimore-native Haywood Highsmith goes from small college to NBA Finals: 'Ultimate goal was the NBA'

BALTIMORE - Baltimore native Haywood Highsmith is playing at the highest stage of his profession.

You could say it's a bit of an underdog story.

The former Archbishop Curley standout, who wasn't recruited by big-name colleges, is playing for the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals.

"It's one of the best feelings to know you've made it to that stage, to where you want to be," Highsmith told WJZ.

The Heat, who started the playoffs as the No. 8 seed, is playing the Denver Nuggets in the best-of-seven championship series.

Highsmith, a forward, scored 18 points in Miami's game-one loss to Denver.

The Heat tied the series 1-1 heading to Wednesday's third game.

Highsmith, born in West Baltimore, played college basketball at Division II Wheeling Jesuit in West Virginia.

He got the shot of a lifetime filling in with the Heat during the pandemic, initially signing a 10-day contract.

WJZ's Miana Massey spoke with Highsmith in the midst of the champion series.

Massey: A lot of things had to come into play for you to have those 10 days on the Heat to do well. Talk about that experience, finally getting your shot.

Highsmith: My journey is definitely unique. I've definitely not had plenty of opportunities to stop, or you know, not give up. Just try a different route, maybe still receiving something like that. But my ultimate goal was the NBA. I knew I was an NBA player. I just put my head down and work.

Highsmith turned his dreams into reality, playing his second season with the Heat.

He has made more than a dozen playoff appearances this season.

Massey: What does it feel like to be on the court playing on the big stage?

Highsmith: In the beginning, I definitely used to get like butterflies playing in these big arenas. It can be a lot, but eventually, it just became basketball. I'm good…the nerves are out. I'm just hoping I'm doing this my whole life. It's one of the best feelings to know you've made it to that big stage, you made it to where you want to be."

Highsmith has advice for those, especially in Baltimore, hoping to follow in his footsteps.

"Don't try to make your journey just like mine," Highsmith said. "Everybody has their own journey. Obviously, for a kid who's going through this currently, trying to get to where I'm at, or have aspirations to get to NBA or professional in general, I would say take it day by day. It's not going to happen overnight. You got to put in the work."