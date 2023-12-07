Baltimore native David Rubenstein reportedly among suitors in talks to purchase Orioles

Orioles holding out for development rights as lease deadline nears

BALTIMORE - Baltimore native David Rubenstein is in talks to purchase the Baltimore Orioles, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Rubenstein is the co-founder of Carlyle Group Inc.

According to Bloomberg's report, "nothing has been finalized and talks may still fall apart."

Representatives for the Orioles didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for Rubenstein declined to comment.

Rubenstein, 74, was born in Baltimore, and he has a net worth of $4.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Rubenstein told key backers of the Orioles that he would consider buying the team if it comes up for sale, Bloomberg News reported last year.

Peter Angelos, 94, is the Orioles' majority owner. His son, John Angelos, is running the day-to-day operations.

Currently, there is no lease extension agreement for the Orioles and the Maryland Sports Authority over Camden Yards. The lease is set to expire on December 31.

The Orioles are coming off their first 100-win season since 1980, and their first American League East title since 2014.