Baltimore native Angel Reese leads LSU to first national championship with win over Iowa

BALTIMORE - From Baltimore to LSU, Angel Reese is a national champion.

The Baltimore native, who played high school ball at St. Frances, was an All-American this season after transferring from Maryland.

Reese scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds as her LSU Tigers beat Iowa, 102-85, on Sunday in the National Championship game of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

This was LSU's first national championship.

She averaged 23.3 points, 15.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Iowa's All-American Caitlin Clark scored 30 points.