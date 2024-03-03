Baltimore native and LSU star Angel Reese escorted on Senior Day by Shaquille O'Neal

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore native Angel Reese, a star on LSU's women's basketball team, was escorted onto the court Sunday afternoon by another LSU legend -- Shaquille O'Neal -- on Senior Day.

Shaq starred at LSU from 1989 to 1992 before becoming a 15-time NBA All-Star, a four-time champion, and a basketball Hall of Famer. He was wearing an Angel Reese shirt.

Reese was honored on LSU's Senior Day, but she has another year of eligibility. She has said she plans to wait until the season is over before deciding on her future.

She scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for her 20th double-double of the season.

"I want to leave my legacy as somebody that was just unapologetically me," Reese said after the game. "Being able to just come in every day, be happy, work hard and do whatever it takes to win. I mean, I feel like I made a lot of sacrifices coming here, not really knowing what it was going to be like, taking a step of faith."

No. 9 LSU - the defending national champions - have secured the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.

Reese is averaging 19 points and 13 rebounds per game.

She was an All-American and the Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four last season.

Reese played her high school basketball at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy before joining the University of Maryland for two seasons.