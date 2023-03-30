Baltimore NAACP responds after brick thrown through office window

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore branch of the NAACP said it will not be deterred from advocacy after its office in North Baltimore was allegedly attacked Tuesday.

The branch said that shortly after a virtual meeting Tuesday evening, a bottle was thrown against one of the building's glass windows, and then a piece of concrete was thrown through the front door window.

Branch President Rev. Kobi Little was at his desk at the time of the attack. The branch said that while nobody was harmed, video of the incident showed four perpetrators carrying out an attack that "was deliberate and targeted."

"At this time we don't know if this is retaliation for our advocacy, or an attempt at sabotage to disrupt our work, or an act of hate, or if this is meant to intimidate or bully the NAACP or if this is simply an act of youthful mischief," the branch said in a statement. What we do know and what we want to make clear is that the NAACP will not be deterred in our advocacy. We will not let disruptors sabotage our work. We will not be discouraged by hate. We will not bow to intimidation and bullying."

The ethnicity of the perpetrators has not been determined, the branch said. Baltimore Police officers responded and filed a report.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, or NAACP, is a civil rights group formed in 1909.