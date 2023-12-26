Baltimore museums kick off 2024 with steep discounts, free admission

BALTIMORE -- Some of Baltimore City's most popular attractions are kicking off 2024 with discounted or free admission, the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore announced Tuesday.

For nearly two weeks, attractions like the National Aquarium will have free admission, while the Baltimore Museum of Industry and the B&O Railroad Museum will have steep discounts.

The promotion runs from January 2 to 12, but each attraction sets its dates.

Here are the participating attractions and their deals:

B&O Railroad Museum: $10 Admission Per Person from January 8-12. Discounted tickets can be purchased on-site.

Baltimore Museum of Industry: $5 Admission Per Person January 7, 10, 11, 12. Discounted tickets must be purchased online in advance on BMI's website.

Maryland Science Center: $1 Child Admission (ages 3-12) January 5–7. Must be accompanied by an adult paying regular admission. Tickets purchased on-site.

The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore: $7 Admission Per Person January 4-8. Reserve your spot online and in advance for this hot winter deal.

The National Aquarium: Free admission For all January 2-12. Tickets must be reserved online and in-advance on The National Aquarium's website.

National Great Blacks in Wax Museum: $1 Admission Per Person January 4-7. Tickets must be purchased on their website and in advance.

Port Discovery Children's Museum: $10 Admission Per Person January 3-5 & 10-12. Reserve online at Port Discovery's website. Select the desired date from the ticket calendar and select the "Downtown Discovery Day" ticket type.

Reginald F. Lewis Museum: $2 Admission Per Person January 4-8 & 11-12

The Star-Spangled Banner Flag House: $1 Admission Per Person January 2-6 & 9-12. Discounted tickets can be purchased on-site.

Top of the World Observation Level: Free Admission January 5-7. No advanced registration required

Westminster Hall and Burying Ground: Free Self-Guided Tours January 2-12. No reservations required.