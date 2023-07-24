Baltimore Museum of Industry offering extended hours July 27 and August 24

BY ANDREW ADEOLU

BALTIMORE-- The Baltimore Museum of Industry will extend its hours from 9am to 8pm on July 27 and August 24, the museum said in a statement.

The museum celebrates Maryland's industrial history and continued innovation in the workforce.

The museum sits in an 1860s oyster cannery downtown on the waterfront and "offers indoor and outdoor exhibitions, live demonstrations, engaging tours, and hands-on activities for visitors of all ages," the museum said.

On July 27 at 6:30PM local children's entertainer Danny Joe's Tree House, a puppet show aimed to help youth navigate their thoughts and emotions will be live in attendance.

For an additional small fee the show offers feel good lessons perfect for preschool age and up.

Regular admission rates will apply to extended hours. Free onsite parking is available.

Details, admission rates, and advance purchase of tickets at www.thebmi.org.

The BMI is located at 1415 Key Highway, Baltimore MD 21230.