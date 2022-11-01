Baltimore Museum of Art to show teachers how to create history-inspired art, add it to curriculum

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Museum of Art is hosting a workshop for teachers on Saturday, according to museum staff.

The workshop aims to help teachers find new ways to connect art to their classroom curriculum, museum staff said.

Educators will learn from curator Jessica Bell Brown and Baltimore artist Kim Rice how to make history-inspired art, according to museum staff.

The workshop costs $30 for teachers who have a membership to the museum and $35 for teachers who are not members, museum staff said

Additionally, the museum will display six new exhibitions this month that display the works of various artists.

Baltimore, Addressed unites works by five Baker Artist Award winners: Laura Amussen, David Page, Ernest Shaw Jr., Susan Waters-Eller, and Pamela Woolford. Opening November 13.

Coming Attractions: The John Waters Collection gives an insider's look at Baltimore icon John Waters' bequest to the BMA. Opening November 20.

Omar Ba: Political Animals offers the first U.S. museum survey of kaleidoscopic compositions by Senegalese painter Omar Ba. Opening November 20.

Darrel Ellis: Regeneration is the first comprehensive museum exhibition to showcase the moving and complex work of the late Darrel Ellis. Opening November 20.

The museum is also showing an exhibit on how the Great Migration impacted nearly every aspect of Black life and culture. Tickets tto the exhibit are available for purchase between Oct. 30 and Jan. 29.