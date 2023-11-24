Baltimore Museum of Art closed Friday due to security concern
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Museum of Art is closed Friday after a reported security concern, the museum said in a social media post.
The BMA said police are investigating the issue, and that all ticket holders for the Making Her Mark: A History of Women Artists in Europe, 1400-1800 exhibit will be contacted.
This story is still developing and will be updated.
