Baltimore Museum of Art closed Friday due to security concern

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Museum of Art is closed Friday after a reported security concern, the museum said in a social media post. 

The BMA said police are investigating the issue, and that all ticket holders for the Making Her Mark: A History of Women Artists in Europe, 1400-1800 exhibit will be contacted. 

This story is still developing and will be updated. 

