Baltimore mayor's office announces $375K for partners in pre-arrest youth diversion program
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) on Friday announced $375,000 in funding for eight service providers for a program that aims to respond to the needs of the city's youth.
The providers are Baltimore-based community organizations that will give services to youth and families referred by the SideStep pre-arrest youth diversion program.
"SideStep is about ensuring that our young people grow up safe, alive, and free," said Shantay Jackson, the executive director of MONSE. "We have a responsibility to support young people in Baltimore as they learn and grow on their journey to adulthood. Together, with our community-based partners and thanks to Mayor Scott's commitment, we are taking on that work as a community."
Here are the recipients and their rewards, as provided by MONSE:
- AZIZA PE&CE: $50,000
- Baltimore Safe Haven: $50,000
- Baltimore Youth Arts: $50,000
- Dream Bigger Community Institute: $25,000
- Holistic Life Foundation: $50,000
- Islamic Leadership Institute of America Inc.: $50,000
- Roberta's House: $50,000
- Tendea Family: $50,000
The program is presented as an alternative to the formal justice system and aims to provide transformative assistance to youth, the mayor's office said.
MONSE, community-based organizations, the Baltimore Police Department, and the Department of Juvenile Services are partnered in the program, which was developed by young people in West Baltimore and justice system partners.
for more features.