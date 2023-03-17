Baltimore mayor's office announces $375K for partners in pre-arrest youth diversion program

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) on Friday announced $375,000 in funding for eight service providers for a program that aims to respond to the needs of the city's youth.

The providers are Baltimore-based community organizations that will give services to youth and families referred by the SideStep pre-arrest youth diversion program.

"SideStep is about ensuring that our young people grow up safe, alive, and free," said Shantay Jackson, the executive director of MONSE. "We have a responsibility to support young people in Baltimore as they learn and grow on their journey to adulthood. Together, with our community-based partners and thanks to Mayor Scott's commitment, we are taking on that work as a community."

Here are the recipients and their rewards, as provided by MONSE:

AZIZA PE&CE: $50,000

Baltimore Safe Haven: $50,000

Baltimore Youth Arts: $50,000

Dream Bigger Community Institute: $25,000

Holistic Life Foundation: $50,000

Islamic Leadership Institute of America Inc.: $50,000

Roberta's House: $50,000

Tendea Family: $50,000

The program is presented as an alternative to the formal justice system and aims to provide transformative assistance to youth, the mayor's office said.

MONSE, community-based organizations, the Baltimore Police Department, and the Department of Juvenile Services are partnered in the program, which was developed by young people in West Baltimore and justice system partners.