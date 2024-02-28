Baltimore mayoral candidates address environmental issues at community forum

Candidates for mayor in Baltimore City talk environment in community forum

Candidates for mayor in Baltimore City talk environment in community forum

BALTIMORE - Candidates vying for the Baltimore mayoral seat laid out their plans to tackle environmental issues that face the city.

On Wednesday evening, a dozen of the nearly 20 candidates sat in a semi-circle on a stage inside Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church on Reisterstown Road to answer questions derived from environmental advocacy organizations.

"They're here to serve the community and when you're able to listen to the questions and concerns of those who actually live in the community then you understand what the issues are," Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church Associate Minister, Tracy Davis-Hunt said.

The topics on the table ranged from how to handle the air pollution from the CSX to lead poisoning in children to the city's Tree Canopy initiative.

Democrats Sheila Dixon, Thiru Vignarajah, Bob Wallace, Wendy Bozel, Keith Scott, Yolanda Pulley, Wendell Hill-Freeman, Kevin Harris attended as did republicans Donald Scoggins, Michael Moore and Shannon Wright. Chukwuemeka Egwu is running unaffiliated on the General Election ballot.

Current Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott was at the White House in Washington D.C. to discuss gun violence and therefore, did not attend the forum. However, Scott left a video message for the audience to watch.

On Monday, March 4, neighborhood associations in North Baltimore will host a mayoral candidate forum at the Roland Park Presbyterian Church on Roland Avenue from 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.