Baltimore mayor vows to get council approval for his city administrator nominee

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore City Council committee has recommended that Mayor Brandon Scott's nomination for the next city administrator be rejected.

But Scott has vowed that he will keep fighting for his nominee, Faith Leach.

Leach appeared before the Rules and Legislative Oversight committee Thursday night and experienced contentious reactions from council members.

That night, majority of the council members recommended that her nomination be rejected. The vote was four to two.

This was a public defeat for Scott, but he plans to stand by Leach.

"City Administrator Leach is one of the most dedicated public servants I've ever had the pleasure to serve with," Scott said. "I want to be extremely clear when I say this, that this phenomenal Black woman is overqualified to be the city administrator of Baltimore City."

Leach is well respected both inside and out of city hall. The former deputy mayor is now the city's interim chief administrative officer.

The city administrator is a high-profile new position that only came about after 77% of voters approved it in the 2020 election.

The person oversees several city agencies and makes sure officials are responding to the needs of citizens in a timely fashion.

WJZ contacted the four committee members who recommended a rejection for this nomination to figure out their concerns but did not hear back from them.

Council Woman Odette Ramos said she believes Leach is extremely qualified for the position.

"If I was treated the way she was last night, I don't know that I would stick around," Ramos said. "I think that she would be a great asset to our city."

This disagreement comes just weeks after the mayor and city council members publicly expressed differences on a multi-million dollar BGE deal.

Scott said he is confident that he willll get the votes to confirm Leach, when all city council members consider his nomination.

"I am also very pleased this morning to say that I spoke with City Council President Nick Mosby yesterday evening, and he assured me that we will work in partnership to make sure that Miss Leach will be confirmed," Scott said.