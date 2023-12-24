Baltimore mayor calls for 'thorough investigation' of potential antisemitism on Hampden's 34th Street

BALTIMORE -- Unusual activity at a popular Christmas attraction on Saturday prompted a rabbi to report to police the discovery of smashed watermelons on his property, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Rabbi Moshe Moskowitz said he made the discovery after one of his neighbors drew his attention to a trash bag in his front yard, which contained pieces of smashed watermelons, the Baltimore Banner reported.

Moskowitz told the Baltimore Banner that he believes he was targeted over a sign on his property, which states, "We Stand With Israel."

The smashed watermelons were also found at a neighbor's Hanukkah-themed home. The fruit bears the same colors as the Palestinian flag and is seen as a symbol of solidarity, the Baltimore Banner reported.

Councilman Isaac Yitzy Scheifer drew attention to the watermelon issue via X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday night.

Scheifer described the incident as vandalism and blamed antisemitic protestors.

HATE IN HAMPDEN!



Both Chanukah houses on 34th Street were vandalized this evening by anti-semitic protesters. The items used were watermelons.



@StandUp2JewHate @StopAntisemites pic.twitter.com/vivYHwa8Kq — Isaac Yitzy Schleifer (@CouncilmanYitzy) December 24, 2023

"This is a consequence of leaders failing to condemn antisemitism," he said.

A neighbor told Moskowitz that the smashed watermelons and damage to Christmas lights happened before a pro-Palestinian protest took place in Hampden on Saturday, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said on X Sunday night that he was troubled by the incident.

Very troubled by the news of these seemingly targeted acts of vandalism.



Antisemitism in every form must be denounced unequivocally.



https://t.co/goiIgPTcc0 — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) December 24, 2023

Scott said he hoped that a thorough investigation would be conducted to hold the person or persons responsible for their actions.

"Antisemitism in every form must be denounced unequivocally," he said.