Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott signs off on City's FY2024 budget

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Tuesday signed off on the City's Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

"We are gathered here, really, for one thing, to celebrate Baltimore," Mayor Scott said. "Today marks more than the official signing of the Fiscal 2024 budget, today marks the continuation of record levels of investment in our city.

The City Council passed the proposal last week after making amendments which include a $5.5 million upgrade to Baltimore City Fire equipment and $1.2 million to renovate the Citi-watch camera program.

Another $1 million will go to an apprenticeship fund to give the city's young people new opportunities for jobs and programs.

Mayor Scott said the City is making "historic investments" in education and youth engagement, innovative public safety approaches and prioritizing community engagement groups.

The budget also includes provisions to address vacant properties, which includes $6.8 million for demolition and stabilization, and an assist to support minority-owned businesses.

"By signing this Fiscal budget, we are delivering a statement to Baltimoreans in every neighborhood, on every single street, outlining what this city government is going to be doing for them in the next year," Mayor Scott said.

This was the first time in more than a century that Baltimore City Council was allowed to amend the budget.