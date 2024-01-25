Watch CBS News
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott initiates AFC Championship wager with Kansas City mayor

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is so confident the Ravens will beat the Chiefs this weekend, he's challenging Kansas City's mayor Quinton Lucas.

Mayor Scott posted the challenge on his Facebook page, reminding Lucas the last time the two men were together at M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens beat the Chiefs. It was by one point, but a win is a win. 

"Mayor Quinton Lucas I am confident in my Baltimore Ravens," the mayor said. "Are you confident in The Kansas City Chiefs? Consider yourself challenged! 

In the event the Ravens lose the AFC Championship, Scott pledged to: 

  • 2 dozen crabs from Captain James Seafood Palace
  • A can of Old Bay 
  • A video of Scott in a Chiefs jersey 
  • Turn City Hall red (what?!) 

"Take your meds and bundle up because my whole city has the bird flu and it's highly contagious," Scott continued. "See you Sunday my friend!

Mayor Lucas has yet to respond. 

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on January 25, 2024 / 1:11 PM EST

