Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott initiates AFC Championship wager with Kansas City mayor

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is so confident the Ravens will beat the Chiefs this weekend, he's challenging Kansas City's mayor Quinton Lucas.

Mayor Scott posted the challenge on his Facebook page, reminding Lucas the last time the two men were together at M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens beat the Chiefs. It was by one point, but a win is a win.

"Mayor Quinton Lucas I am confident in my Baltimore Ravens," the mayor said. "Are you confident in The Kansas City Chiefs? Consider yourself challenged!

In the event the Ravens lose the AFC Championship, Scott pledged to:

2 dozen crabs from Captain James Seafood Palace

A can of Old Bay

A video of Scott in a Chiefs jersey

Turn City Hall red (what?!)

"Take your meds and bundle up because my whole city has the bird flu and it's highly contagious," Scott continued. "See you Sunday my friend!

Mayor Lucas has yet to respond.