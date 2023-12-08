Baltimore's Inner Harbor New Year's Eve fireworks celebration details announced

BALTIMORE - Baltimore's Inner Harbor will light up to ring in 2024!

Details of the New Year's Eve fireworks and celebration were announced by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) Friday.

This year's event will include a drone show choreographed by Image Engineering, which has its headquarters in Curtis Bay. The drone show will be paired with the fireworks at midnight. Mayor Brandon Scott will lead the countdown.

Ahead of the fireworks, there will be music at the Inner Harbor Amphitheatre starting at 8:00 p.m. Performers include Baltimore-based D.J. Curtis of C. James Experience, Baltimore's hip hop band Soul Cannon, and Media Minds.

There are several family-friendly options open for visitors to the Inner Harbor to enjoy.

The National Aquarium will also be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The American Visionary Arts Museum will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Port Discovery will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will host its annual noontime New Year event for children. The Maryland Science Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both New Year's Eve December 31st and New Year's Day.

For those interested in ice skating, the Inner Harbor Ice Rink will have extended hours until midnight on New Year's Eve. Phillips Seafood's Inner Harbor location will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and reservations can be made now on the restaurant's website. City Cruises will also hold a New Year's Eve brunch cruise at noon and a dinner cruise at 9:00 p.m. Watermark is hosting its annual New Year's Eve Baltimore Yacht Party from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

