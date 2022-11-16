Baltimore man suspected of impaired driving crashes into occupied MDTA police car

BALTIMORE - A man suspected of impaired driving crashed into a Maryland Transportation Authority police car early Wednesday.

As officers awaited a tow truck to remove a car involved in a crash in the area of Monroe Street and MD 295, the driver of an SUV drove into the back of a marked MDTA Police SUV.

"The MDTA Police vehicle had its emergency lights activated at the time of the crash, and an officer was inside," MDTA officials said.

Police said the MDTA Police car was pushed into the back of the disabled vehicle from the previous crash.

The MDTA Police Officer was treated on-scene for minor injuries and no other injuries were reported.

While speaking with the driver of the SUV, officers detected signs of impairment.

Officers arrested Herman T. Rock, 53, from Baltimore, who faces multiple charges including driving a motor vehicle while under the influence and driving a motor vehicle without a license.