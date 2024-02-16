Baltimore man 'shocked' after he says semi-truck driver plowed into his car then drove away

BALTIMORE - An East Baltimore man told WJZ that the driver of a semi-truck hit his car and then pushed it through traffic, and then drove away.

Walter Brown says he is still shaken up from this incident.

Part of the hit and run was captured by security cameras.

"The only thing I can look at is the grill of this truck, hoping that he doesn't either run over top of me or ram me into some wall or somebody's house," Brown said.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 6:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Brown says he was driving to to work when he was hit by a semi-truck on Biddle Street.

"The front right of his truck hit the back of my car, causing my car to spin," Brown said. "As I'm facing left and right he's pushing me down the street."

Brown says he was blaring on the horn but the truck continued pushing his car through traffic for about a minute before running him into a parked pick up truck. The truck sped off.

Brown called 911 while neighbors, including Rafael Ramirez, came outside to help.

"I found his bumper on my doorstep," Ramirez said. "It really shocked me that someone could actually do that. I mean, putting people's lives in danger."

Brown went to the hospital, and fortunately his injuries were minor, but his car is totaled and he's losing income.

"I've got to miss time from work," Brown said. "My work is a commission-based job and if I can't do certain duties then I can't make that quota."

Baltimore Police tell WJZ they are investigating the hit-and-run.

Brown says he hopes someone has a clearer picture of the truck so the driver can be held accountable.

"Accidents happen but that was no accident, because he didn't stop," Brown said. "Because once you realize what happened you had to stop and he never stopped, That's what's bothering me right now."

Brown is asking people who live on the 1700 and 1800 block of Biddle Street to check their security cameras.

If you recognize the truck or have any information about this incident, contact Baltimore City police.