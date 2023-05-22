Baltimore man severely burned, lost both legs in 2020 explosion shares story of perseverance

BALTIMORE - Baltimore resident Terry James was given just a 10 percent chance to live.

He lost both of his legs and suffered burns on 87 percent of his body from a 2020 explosion in Northwest Baltimore.

From a routine morning to nearly taking his final breath.



For the first time in a WJZ exclusive, we hear from the man whose home was at the center of the Northwest Baltimore explosion.



His story of survival & struggle, tonight on @wjz at 5:30 pic.twitter.com/xla3puQfEb — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) May 22, 2023

James is still alive to share his story of survival three years after his life changed.

"The thought of just life being swept away instantly from you in a blink, it's horrific," James told WJZ's Rick Ritter. "It's unexplainable. Words can't describe it. Emotions can't describe it."

James' house exploded on Aug. 10, 2020.

"The tick and the boom and me catapulting in the air," James said. "The very next thing, my memory still searches for, is me being piled in the rubble, neck high, not knowing what just happened, how it happened or if I am even going to survive."

Video captured rescuers carefully carrying James' still-burning body from the rubble.

"Hearing everyone screaming for help, me trying to move my limbs and (I) can't move from the waist down, arms can barely move."

James, a father of two, had more than 22 surgeries and a set of prosthetic legs.

He told Ritter that it has been a struggle mentally and physically, but he keeps pushing forward because of his children and his family.

"Without them, I wouldn't be me," James said. "Without them, I don't think I would have the strength I have. Without them, I don't think I'd have the mental fortitude to keep pushing."

