Baltimore man sentenced for sex trafficking at least three women

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for sex trafficking at least three women.

Ryan Odell Oliver, 40, also known as "Dre," "Fame" and "Foreign," will have 15 years of supervised release following his release from prison.

According to Oliver's guilty plea, in December 2018 a female victim (Victim 1) texted a non-profit sex trafficking prevention agency that she was forced into prostitution and was being held against her will by Oliver.

An Alexandria, Virginia Police Department undercover detective followed up on the report and made a commercial sex date with Victim 1 in order to find her.

Officers located Victim 1 at the location given for the sex date. Oliver was also at the location but fled before he could be arrested. A second female (Victim 2) was also found at that location.

According to court documents, law enforcement spoke with three women whom Oliver was trafficking or attempting to traffic.

Victim 1 and Victim 2 told law enforcement that they were trying to leave but Oliver refused to let them go.

The victims stated that Oliver had trafficked Victim 1 and a third woman, Victim 3, for his prostitution business and was attempting to sex traffic Victim 2.

Documents revealed that Oliver physically and sexually assaulted Victim 1 and Victim 2. Victim 1 and Victim 3 worked for Oliver in the Washington D.C. and Maryland area, including surrounding states.

Oliver advertised all three victims online for commercial sex dates and kept all of the money made by his victims on their commercial sex dates. Oliver also arranged for a tattoo artist to tattoo his nicknames "Fame" and "Foreign" on one of his victims.

According to documents, as revealed in his guilty plea, Oliver gave Victim 1 daily quotas for commercial sex dates and refused to provide for Victim 1 if she did not meet the quotas.

Oliver also made Victim 1 take pictures of other sex trafficking victims to advertise them for commercial sex dates.

Oliver used violence against Victim 1 when she did something he thought was wrong and Oliver told Victim 1 that she was his property, according to documents.

Victim 3 told officers that Oliver provided her with drugs, including heroin.

Court records show that according to Oliver's plea agreement, after meeting Victim 2 on a social media platform in December 2018, Oliver paid for a car to drive Victim 2 from Pennsylvania to his Baltimore home.

There, Oliver forced Victim 2 to have sex with him and choked Victim 2 when she would not comply with his sexual demands.

After the assault, Victim 2 met one of Oliver's co-conspirators, now deceased, who took her to a hotel, forced her to watch another sex trafficking victim conduct a sex date, and warned Victim 2 not to try to escape because Oliver would find her and that Oliver had a gun.

Oliver was arrested on January 11, 2019, in Baltimore.

A search warrant executed at his residence recovered three cell phones, a hand-held recorder, a laptop, a ledger, a 9mm firearm, and ammunition. Additionally, law enforcement discovered images of Victim 1 and Victim 3 on Oliver's phone.