Baltimore man sentenced for human trafficking women from North Carolina to Maryland

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man was sentenced on Wednesday to eight years in prison for human trafficking and drug charges.

Homeland Security investigations revealed the 37-year-old Adolph Scott, from early 2020 to February 2021, traveled with his victims from North Carolina to Maryland for them to engage in commercial sex acts.

According to the HSI, Scott admitted to coercing, threatening and forcing his victims to engage in commercial sex acts for his gain.

The report shows that his victim had a drug addiction, and Scott withheld drugs from her unless she had sex for his benefit.

On February 2, 2022, officers received a report of human trafficking at a motel in Elkridge. An undercover detective responded to a commercial sex advertisement at the motel.

Scott and three women, two of whom he brought up from North Carolina, were staying at the motel.

Scott was arrested at the motel.