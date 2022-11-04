Baltimore man pleads guilty to storming U.S. Capitol, interfering with police during Jan. 6 insurrection

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man pleaded guilty Friday to felony charges for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The breach of the Capitol disrupted a joint session of U.S. Congress and the meeting to address the count electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Narayana Rheiner, 41, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Rheiner was part of a mob illegally massed on the Upper West Plaza of the Capitol.

According to court documents, law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol were maintaining a police line to prevent the mob from advancing further.

Documents revealed that Rheiner went to the front of the police line, and waved other rioters to come forward, yelling at them to "push up" on the line. He pushed against officers and grabbed an officer's riot shield.

Documents shows that Rheiner pulled the riot shield out of the officer's hands, and the officer fell on the ground. He then entered the Capitol through the Upper West Terrace door. He and other rioters proceeded to the Rotunda area.

He joined a group that was attempting to gain access to a hallway that was blocked by officers.

Documents said officers deployed chemical irritants against the rioters, and Rheiner yelled at them, "You know how many times I've been sprayed today? That s--- ain't nothing!"

He also yelled, "Why don't you just go home!" and "We're not backing up!"

According to arrest records, Rheiner left the Capitol Building through a broken window, and he was arrested on March 2, 2022, in Baltimore.

He is to be sentenced on March 16, 2023.

Rheiner faces a statutory maximum of five years in prison and potential financial penalties.

In the 21 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 880 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 270 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.