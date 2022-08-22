Baltimore man not guilty of murder in death of 5-month-old daughter, guilty on child abuse charge

BALTIMORE -- A jury on Monday found a Baltimore man charged in the 2018 death of his five-month-old daughter not guilty of murder, but guilty on child abuse-related charges.

Anthony Ford was found guilty of first-degree child abuse and assault. He was found not guilty of second-degree murder.

BREAKING:



Jury finds Anthony Ford:



NOT GUILTY - 2nd degree murder

GUILTY- 1st degree child abuse

GUILTY- Assault



I’ll have more details for you shortly.



Here’s our story from Friday.https://t.co/TZt9yjYUk8 @wjz — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) August 22, 2022

Brailynn Ford died in October 2018 just days after she was hospitalized with trauma to her body. Ford was arrested shortly after and has remained in custody since then.

Ford was charged with second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault.

Ford testified last Wednesday he was taking care of his daughter on the day in question and went for a ride in a vehicle where others were present. Following the ride, Brailynn was no longer "normal" and seemed "irritated." He said Brailynn stopped breathing and "blood was coming out of her nose," and he called 911.

Assistant Medical Examiner Dr. Zabiullah Ali testified that Brailynn had bruising all over her body, injuries he said were consistent with blunt force trauma. Ali showed photos of what appeared to be cuts on the baby's body.

An expert for the defense argued Brailynn had pneumonia and blood conditions that could've explained the bruises on her body, and said she had existing medical conditions that could have caused low oxygen levels that affected her brain.

The girl's family previously told WJZ that they had no reason to believe Ford would harm his daughter.