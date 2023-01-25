Baltimore man found guilty of killing man outside Gwynn Oak restaurant

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man was found guilty in the murder of a man outside of a restaurant in Gwynn Oak in 2021.

Jamell William Smith, 34, was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

According to police, officers responded to BJ Mallards Restaurant on Ingleside Avenue in Gwynn Oak for a reported shooting.

Police found two people who had been shot outside of the restaurant.

Darrin Barnes, 30, was shot four times and died.

A 30-year-old woman was shot several times in her legs and survived.

Investigators found out there was an argument between Barnes and Smith two days earlier.

Smith learned that Barnes was at the restaurant on the night of the shooting and solicited an acquaintance to take him there.

As he arrived, according to police, Smith stepped out of a car wearing a mask and shot Barnes. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

"Settling what was presumably a minor dispute with a gun and the loss of life is outrageous and must be addressed aggressively in the criminal justice system" Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger said.