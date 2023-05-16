Baltimore man found guilty in 2021 murder of 17-year-old

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man was found guilty of murdering a 17-year-old and shooting two others in 2021 in Southeast Baltimore.

Lenny Epps, 43, was convicted on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and three counts of use of a handgun in the Commission of a Crime of Violence.

He faces two Life sentences plus 100 years with the first 20 years ineligible for parole for the triple shooting.

According to charging documents obtained by WJZ, Epps was involved in an argument with his girlfriend at an apartment on N. Lakewood Avenue. Days later, he shot two men and Alissa Traylor, who was two days from turning 18 years old.

Traylor was taken to the hospital where she died early the next morning.

Documents said Epps fired multiple shots. Investigators canvassing the apartment found blood, a projectile, a tooth and broken glass.