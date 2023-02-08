Baltimore man faces a quarter of a century in prison for violent carjackings

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for participating in a string of carjackings, armed robberies, and shootings across the city in the summer of 2019, according to state prosecutors.

David Banks, 29, pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to commit the carjackings and six robberies, state authorities said.

During the carjackings and robberies, one of the conspirators brandished a gun to threaten and subdue the victims into submission, according to state prosecutors.

The string of crimes yielded two homicide investigations after victims of the crimes were shot, state authorities said.

Members of the conspiracy often used stolen vehicles to commit additional crimes and then split the proceeds of their exploits, according to state authorities, according to state prosecutors.

Some of the conspirators pawned off items taken from the victims, state authorities said.

Banks admitted that he played a role in a carjacking gone awry on June 12, 2019, according to state prosecutors.

Additionally, Banks admitted to participating in five armed robberies and an attempted robbery between July 7, 2019, and August 12, 2019, according to state prosecutors.

A detailed plea agreement shows that Banks was connected to an attempted robbery where a victim shot on July 24, 2019, later died and another victim who was shot and killed during an armed robbery committed four days later, state prosecutors said.

After serving 25 years in federal prison, Banks will spend five years on supervised release, state prosecutors said.