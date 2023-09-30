Baltimore man dies following crash involving tractor-trailer on Interstate 95

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man has died from injuries he sustained during a vehicle crash in Baltimore County on Saturday morning.

Denzel Butcher, who was driving a 2019 Nissan Altima, was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer near the intersection of Interstate 95 South at Chesaco Avenue around 2:30 a.m., according to the Maryland State Police.

He was declared dead at the

A passenger in the Nissan Altima, a 28-year-old man, was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore to receive treatment for his injuries.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the Nissan Altima was disabled in the third lane of Interstate 95 when the tractor-trailer struck it.

The southbound lanes of I-95 were closed for about five hours following the collision, according to authorities.

Officers with the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure, police said.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation into the deadly collision. They are being assisted by troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack and the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.