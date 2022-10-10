Watch CBS News
Crime

Baltimore man arrested for attempted murder three months after shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Police arrested a man exactly three months after a shooting that wounded a 33-year-old in East Baltimore.

Isaiah Jewel, 29, was taken into custody on Oct. 7. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Jewel is accused of shooting a man on July 7 in the 200 block of Kenwood Avenue. The injured man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Jewel is in the Baltimore City jail. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 11:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.