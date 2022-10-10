Baltimore man arrested for attempted murder three months after shooting
BALTIMORE - Police arrested a man exactly three months after a shooting that wounded a 33-year-old in East Baltimore.
Isaiah Jewel, 29, was taken into custody on Oct. 7. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.
Jewel is accused of shooting a man on July 7 in the 200 block of Kenwood Avenue. The injured man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Jewel is in the Baltimore City jail.
