Baltimore man arrested for assault with handgun
BALTIMORE - A wanted Baltimore man was arrested for assault with handgun.
Police said 30-year-old Devery Dion Jackson was on the run from multiple outstanding warrants in Baltimore City.
Jackson was wanted by the Baltimore Police Department in connection to an alleged felony first-degree assault with a handgun. He was also wanted for three additional misdemeanor warrants.
