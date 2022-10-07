Watch CBS News
Baltimore man arrested for assault with handgun

BALTIMORE - A wanted Baltimore man was arrested for assault with handgun.

Police said 30-year-old Devery Dion Jackson was on the run from multiple outstanding warrants in Baltimore City.

Jackson was wanted by the Baltimore Police Department in connection to an alleged felony first-degree assault with a handgun. He was also wanted for three additional misdemeanor warrants.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 5:15 PM

