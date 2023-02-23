Watch CBS News
Crime

Baltimore man allegedly waited outside hospital with loaded gun after shooting woman

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a woman during a domestic argument that occurred on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers learned of the shooting when a 32-year-old woman walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her right arm around 2:53 p.m. that day, police said.

They learned that the woman had been shot inside of a home in the 1000 block of Herndon Court, according to authorities.

Officers found the suspected shooter, 42-year-old Roman Clarke, sitting on a bench out of the hospital emergency room where the gunshot victim was seeking medical assistance, police said.

He was still in possession of a loaded gun at that time, according to authorities.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 11:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.