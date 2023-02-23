Baltimore man allegedly waited outside hospital with loaded gun after shooting woman

BALTIMORE -- A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a woman during a domestic argument that occurred on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers learned of the shooting when a 32-year-old woman walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her right arm around 2:53 p.m. that day, police said.

They learned that the woman had been shot inside of a home in the 1000 block of Herndon Court, according to authorities.

Officers found the suspected shooter, 42-year-old Roman Clarke, sitting on a bench out of the hospital emergency room where the gunshot victim was seeking medical assistance, police said.

He was still in possession of a loaded gun at that time, according to authorities.